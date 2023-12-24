Amber Heard claimed during her libel trial against Johnny Depp that her ‘Aquaman 2’ role has become very pared down

Amber Heard faces another set back as her ‘Aquaman 2’ role is significantly downplayed

A year after humiliating loss against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in their high profile defamation case, Amber Heard has been stuck with another major blow.



The Zombieland star’s role as the sea princess Mera in the sequel of the Jason Mamoa starrer Aquaman was reduced, as reported by Business Insider.

Heard's presence in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is said to be limited to a mere 15 to 20 minutes out of the film's 124-minute runtime.

According to the publication, Heard, who played a prominent role in the first Aquaman film released in December 2018, now has only eleven lines throughout the entire movie.

In the sequel, many of Mera's lines were simplified, and she was primarily showcased at the start and end of the film, with minimal involvement in the central plot.

This comes after Heard claimed during her US trial against Depp that her role has become very pared down due to the negative attention to her personal life because of the libel case.

However, while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director of the film, James Wan dismissd her claims, saying, "The second installment was never meant to focus on Amber's character.”

“Instead it focuses on Jason Momoa's character Arthur Curry and his half-brother Orm, played by Patrick Wilson,” the director shared.

He continued, "I always told everyone that the first movie was romance action-adventure and the second was bromance action-adventure."