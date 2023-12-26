 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kardashians lip sync and slay in dazzling Christmas outfits - watch

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The Kardashian-Jenners slayed once again with dazzling looks for their annual Christmas Eve party hosted by Kim Kardashian. Videos shared to social media showed Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie revealing their glamorous outfits while lip-syncing to Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande.

Kylie stunned in a curve-hugging golden sequined dress with long sleeves. Mother Kris complemented in a similarly shining gown paired with a black shawl. Kendall drew praise for her black dress lined with thick white feathers at the top and bottom.

Khloe dazzled in an off-the-shoulder sparkly tan gown, while Kourtney stunned in a luxurious belted black look. The shebang featured a performance by Babyface and Kim sharing a clip of herself sledding with Paris Hilton.

Comments flooded in over the lavish styles. Fans declared "all of you look amazing" and noted Kendall and Kourtney "ate" in their ensembles. However, some lamented the lack of attention on Khloe's "SO NICE" dress.

Kim later defended her absence from the reveal video by quipping hosting is busy work and the song is her favorite. While Kim worked behind the scenes, her sisters and mother drummed up excitement flaunting their party-ready looks. 

