 
menu
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Garner discloses unique approach on festive mornings

Jennifer Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, reveals a sweet festive holiday practice

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Photo Jennifer Garner discloses unique way of expressing love on festive mornings
Photo Jennifer Garner discloses unique way of expressing love on festive mornings

Jennifer Garner enjoys the holiday spirit by doing something "big" for her loved ones.

The 51-year-old actress is the mother of three kids, Samuel, Serephina and Violet, whom she shares with her ex-husband and Daredevil co-star, Ben Affleck. She apparently "loves" spoiling her family and friends on festive holidays.

Recently, the doting mom of three was spotted making the most of the Christmas holiday with her pals outside her home in Los Angeles, California, as per the reports of Daily Mail

Jennifer’s friend Molly Sims, who is an American model and actress, was also papped beside her as the group of friends jetted off on a sleigh drawn by a horse on the Christmas Eve.

But an outing with friends is not the only way how Garner likes to spend her holidays.

In a recent sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, the American actress touched on her morning routine over the holidays.

Speaking of this routine, Jennifer said, "I kind of dive into the kitchen over the holidays,” adding that she “loves it."

The talented home cook went on to add that she will “make something big” for her family embracing the festive vibes.

She added before signing off, “ I'll have my whole family together - my sisters, my niece, my nephews, I love them all, my brothers-in-law, of course, my parents, and my kids. I can't wait for it."

Kate Middleton proves she's ‘bigger person' than Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton proves she's ‘bigger person' than Meghan Markle
Prince Harry could use his ‘charitable events' to fix reputation video
Prince Harry could use his ‘charitable events' to fix reputation
Barry Keoghan defends ‘Saltburn' ending: ‘It totally felt right'
Barry Keoghan defends ‘Saltburn' ending: ‘It totally felt right'
David Beckham showers love on King Charles, royal family's Christmas photos
David Beckham showers love on King Charles, royal family's Christmas photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to let their ‘haters' win
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to let their ‘haters' win
Princess Charlotte, Prince George reject Meghan Markle's claims, video goes viral video
Princess Charlotte, Prince George reject Meghan Markle's claims, video goes viral
Kanye West ‘pulling a prank' on Jews with apology note over anti-Semitic remarks?
Kanye West ‘pulling a prank' on Jews with apology note over anti-Semitic remarks?
King Charles' Christmas message 'undermines' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles' Christmas message 'undermines' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Kanye West posts sorry note to Jews in Hebrew: 'Forgive me'
Kanye West posts sorry note to Jews in Hebrew: 'Forgive me'
Royal fans react to King Charles ‘secret' message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Royal fans react to King Charles ‘secret' message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles breaks royal tradition for Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day? video
King Charles breaks royal tradition for Sarah Ferguson on Christmas Day?