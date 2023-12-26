Jennifer Garner discloses unique approach on festive mornings

Jennifer Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, reveals a sweet festive holiday practice

Photo Jennifer Garner discloses unique way of expressing love on festive mornings

Jennifer Garner enjoys the holiday spirit by doing something "big" for her loved ones.

The 51-year-old actress is the mother of three kids, Samuel, Serephina and Violet, whom she shares with her ex-husband and Daredevil co-star, Ben Affleck. She apparently "loves" spoiling her family and friends on festive holidays.

Recently, the doting mom of three was spotted making the most of the Christmas holiday with her pals outside her home in Los Angeles, California, as per the reports of Daily Mail.

Jennifer’s friend Molly Sims, who is an American model and actress, was also papped beside her as the group of friends jetted off on a sleigh drawn by a horse on the Christmas Eve.

But an outing with friends is not the only way how Garner likes to spend her holidays.

In a recent sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, the American actress touched on her morning routine over the holidays.

Speaking of this routine, Jennifer said, "I kind of dive into the kitchen over the holidays,” adding that she “loves it."

The talented home cook went on to add that she will “make something big” for her family embracing the festive vibes.

She added before signing off, “ I'll have my whole family together - my sisters, my niece, my nephews, I love them all, my brothers-in-law, of course, my parents, and my kids. I can't wait for it."