‘April X' director predicted Connor Storrie's stardom before ‘Heated Rivalry'

Connor Storrie may be winning over audiences now but April X director Michel K. Parandi says he saw his potential long before Heated Rivalry made him famous.

The director recently shared that he was impressed by Storrie from the moment they worked together on April X.

In fact, he even remembers telling people that the young actor would become a movie star one day.

Storrie stars with Lilly Krug in the upcoming film, which follows twins Bax and April in a dark future world.

When April disappears, Bax starts searching for her, but the journey slowly pushes him toward a breaking point.

Parandi shared that there was something about Storrie's talent and screen presence that stood out immediately.

Even before the actor gained a large fan following, the director believed he had what it takes to become a leading star.

That prediction now seems to be coming true.

Storrie's role as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry has brought him major attention and helped turn him into one of the most talked about young actors on television.

Parandi added that he is thrilled to see the actor getting the recognition he deserves and feels his recent success only confirms what he believed from the beginning.

April X is set to open this year's Raindance Film Festival in London before arriving in cinemas later in 2026.

With Storrie's popularity continuing to grow, even more eyes are now on the film.