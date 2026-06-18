Watch Tom Holland fight Hulk in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day' new trailer

Sony Pictures has dropped a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and if the previous one setting a billion-view record is anything to go by, the internet is about to have a very busy day.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in the film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and set for release in cinemas on 31 July.

The new footage picks up four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter living alone in a New York that has forgotten he exists.

Having erased himself from the memories of everyone around him, he has thrown himself entirely into life as a full-time Spider-Man, but the trailer makes clear that dedication comes at a cost.

A "surprising physical evolution" is threatening his existence, even as a powerful new threat emerges from a strange pattern of crimes across the city.

There is also an emotional gut-punch for Parker fans.

Footage shown at CinemaCon revealed Zendaya's MJ with a new love interest, and Peter's reaction when he realises she has moved on.

The returning cast alongside Holland and Zendaya includes Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando, with newcomers Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas and Marvin Jones II joining the franchise.

The screenplay is by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige producing.

The anticipation surrounding the film has already produced some staggering numbers.

The previous trailer, released on 17 March, became the first movie trailer in history to cross one billion views, reaching that milestone in just four days.

Within the first 24 hours alone, it had been watched more than 718 million times.

Sony chairman Tom Rothman was characteristically bullish at CinemaCon.

"It's as big as anything we've ever made, and yet it feels like nothing we've ever made," he said.

"And it has Tom Holland, and I can say this because I've seen the movie, in his finest performance."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in cinemas on 31 July.