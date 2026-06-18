Arnold Schwarzenegger rarely steps out with beau Heather Milligan

Arnold Schwarzenegger rarely steps out with his beau Heather Milligan, but the couple made a special joint appearance on 16 June at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna.

The Hollywood icon, who founded the climate conference in 2017 through his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, was joined on the red carpet by Milligan and former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the event, the action star chose a dark grey suit paired with a black shirt, while Milligan brought a vibrant pop of colour to the occasion, wearing a light green blazer over a matching green shirt and white trousers.

Since their relationship began in 2013, which was two years after his separation from Maria Shriver, the couple have done their absolute best to keep their personal life entirely out of the public spotlight.

Despite their private nature, the 78-year-old actor has previously been incredibly open about his admiration for the 51-year-old physical therapist.

Speaking about their bond in 2023, Schwarzenegger stated that he thinks the world of her, adding that he loves how dedicated she is to her career, describing her as clearly independent and driven as hell.

Finding love with Milligan has been a source of great gratitude for the former bodybuilder, who has previously noted just how many things the couple have in common.