Kathy Bates reveals how she felt after ‘American Horror Story' Emmy win

Kathy Bates has revealed how she felt after her American Horror Story Emmy win, admitting that she was completely surprised to take home the award.

Speaking about her extensive career to Deadline, the 77-year-old actress confessed that she never expected to win for her terrifying portrayal of Delphine LaLaurie in the show's third season, subtitled Coven.

Bates took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role as the fictionalised New Orleans socialite and serial killer, who originally lived from 1787 to 1849.

Her victory was all the more shocking to her given the incredibly stiff competition in the category.

She was nominated alongside two of her own Coven co-stars, Frances Conroy and Angela Bassett, as well as Hollywood heavyweights Julia Roberts, Ellen Burstyn, and Allison Tolman.

The night proved to be a massive success for the franchise, as Bates' 77-year-old co-star Jessica Lange also won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her work on the season.

Fans of the anthology series will be thrilled to learn that Bates is officially set to return for the upcoming thirteenth season, though her appearance will be brief.

She revealed to Deadline that she will only be filming for one day, explaining that the new season is an all-stars edition designed to bring back all the old cast members.

However, which of her iconic past characters will be making a comeback remains a closely guarded mystery.