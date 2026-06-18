Lil Nas X shares major diagnosis one year after police arrest

Lil Nas X has revealed he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, sharing the news in a candid video posted to Instagram on Wednesday alongside an update on his recovery following months in rehab.

The Old Town Road singer, 27, opened up about his mental health journey with characteristic honesty and humour.

"I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful when I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis," he said, adding that he had suspected something was wrong for several years but had been reluctant to seek help.

"I didn't want to have to take medication and have people think different[ly] of me."

He addressed the weight of the diagnosis with a laugh that landed somewhere between self-deprecation and hard-won acceptance.

"I'm already Black and gay. Like, 'Damn, God.' Black, gay, bipolar. I'm like living life on like extreme hard mode."

Then, turning more serious: "But on a serious note, I'm doing much better. I'm doing better, I'm feeling better. I'm creating freely and there's less fear in my heart."

The disclosure comes nearly a year after a highly publicised incident in Los Angeles in which Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, was seen in the streets wearing only white underwear and boots before being arrested after allegedly punching a police officer.

He was charged with four felonies, including battery with injury on a police officer and resisting an executive officer.

He pleaded not guilty, and in April a California judge granted him entry into a mental health diversion programme.

In Wednesday's video, he described spending recent months in rehab before returning home, splitting time between Atlanta with family and Los Angeles.

He spoke of trying to ground himself, slow down and reconnect with the things that matter. "I'm just smelling the roses, man. I've been doing music for seven years now."

He also confirmed new music is on the way and expressed genuine excitement about what comes next.

"I'm excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter. We've been through so much together. Thank you guys for holding it down. I love you and all I want to do is continue to try to make you guys proud and make myself proud."