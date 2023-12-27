Meghan Markle to witness 'heartache' with loved one in 2024, says psychic

Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Meghan Markle could face a big time heartache in the upcoming year, says an expert.
The Duchess of Sussex would suffer pain from a family member, not Prince Harry, in the upcoming months, says London-based psychic Nicolas Aujula.
Mr Aujula said: "I think Meghan Markle will have an element of heartache, not with Harry, but with someone else close to her."
He continued: "I do feel with the Royal Family that there's going to be a royal voice recording leak."
This comes as another expert dubbed 2024 will be a year of possiblities and success for the Sussexes.
Entertainment expert Mark Boardman has told Express US: "Looking at a potential Hollywood comeback for Harry and Meghan in 2024, with multi-million-dollar deals in place for several book deals, ownership of publication rights to a novel, and besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen."