 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle to witness 'heartache' with loved one in 2024, says psychic

Meghan Markle will suffer major pain and emotional issues in 2024, says expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Meghan Markle could face a big time heartache in the upcoming year, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex would suffer pain from a family member, not Prince Harry, in the upcoming months, says London-based psychic Nicolas Aujula.

Mr Aujula said: "I think Meghan Markle will have an element of heartache, not with Harry, but with someone else close to her."

He continued: "I do feel with the Royal Family that there's going to be a royal voice recording leak."

This comes as another expert dubbed 2024 will be a year of possiblities and success for the Sussexes.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman has told Express US: "Looking at a potential Hollywood comeback for Harry and Meghan in 2024, with multi-million-dollar deals in place for several book deals, ownership of publication rights to a novel, and besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split video
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split
Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts
Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts
Ryan O'Neal's 'hated son' drops bombshell claims after father demise
Ryan O'Neal's 'hated son' drops bombshell claims after father demise
Mike Tindall is 'brother' Prince William 'needs' after Harry's exit: 'Fills void'
Mike Tindall is 'brother' Prince William 'needs' after Harry's exit: 'Fills void'
Kate Middleton dresses to promote her ‘nefarious hidden agendas'?
Kate Middleton dresses to promote her ‘nefarious hidden agendas'?
Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism
Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism
Kim Kardashian is going bald? video
Kim Kardashian is going bald?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?