Meghan Markle to witness 'heartache' with loved one in 2024, says psychic

Meghan Markle will suffer major pain and emotional issues in 2024, says expert

Meghan Markle could face a big time heartache in the upcoming year, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex would suffer pain from a family member, not Prince Harry, in the upcoming months, says London-based psychic Nicolas Aujula.

Mr Aujula said: "I think Meghan Markle will have an element of heartache, not with Harry, but with someone else close to her."



He continued: "I do feel with the Royal Family that there's going to be a royal voice recording leak."



This comes as another expert dubbed 2024 will be a year of possiblities and success for the Sussexes.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman has told Express US: "Looking at a potential Hollywood comeback for Harry and Meghan in 2024, with multi-million-dollar deals in place for several book deals, ownership of publication rights to a novel, and besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen."

