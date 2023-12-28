 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Matt Damon professes he was 'devastated' before 'Good Will Hunting'

Matt Damon reveals what made him write the iconic movie 'Good Will Hunting' along with pal Ben Affleck

Years after the release of Good Will Hunting, the real reason behind Matt Damon’s praiseworthy performance in the movie has been disclosed.

While Matt Damon had already debuted his acting abilities in many of his early series, his role of Will Hunting seemingly remained unprecedented. The critically acclaimed film was penned by Matt Damon and his pal Ben Affleck and was released in 1997. Now, a new report of Collider drops the actual reason that inspired the celebrity friends to create the story-line of the award-winning flick. 

Before taking the breakout role, Matt Damon had reportedly faced a major career set back. This occurred when he was replaced with Edward Norton for the role of Aaron Stampler in 1996’s thriller Primal Fear.

During a confessional with Sam Jones, Damon touched on how “devastated” he was when he had to step down from the role.

He told the interviewer that he was so “obsessed” with the role that he even worked on perfecting Aaron’s vocal shift’s through a dialect coach.He, then, revealed that his aspirations were shared by his close friend Ben Affleck as well “because it was clear that whoever got that role was gonna blow up.”

He even mentioned that he was “frustrated at the system” after this loss, and so he decided to pen down his childhood experiences of growing up in Boston along with Ben Affleck in the form of Good Will Hunting.

