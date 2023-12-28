Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'

Victoria Beckham is said to be planning Harper Beckham's launch as the new face of the Beckham family

Victoria Beckham is said to be grooming daughter Harper Seven, 12, to become the new face of the Beckham family and boost their wealth.

While Harper has been mostly shielded from publicity, there are plans for her to launch an Instagram page that Victoria will tightly control.

A source said Harper is excited about social media but Vicky wants to go slowly. The goal is to crack the tween and teen luxury markets.

The source told Heat: “Harper is excited to finally allowed to be on social media, but Victoria is obviously very protective of her and wants to take it slowly. Her Instagram debut won’t be any huge push and will be very tightly controlled, but Vic has been moulding her into a mini-me fashionista since she was very young.”

While providing some privacy, the Beckhams have involved Harper in high-profile events over the years like fashion weeks and a Netflix documentary premiere. She is occasionally featured on parents' social media looking stylish with them.

Revealing their parenting techniques, David has previously spoken of instilling manners and respect in all their children from a young age.

"Me and Victoria were brought up with strong discipline by our parents and to have respect for people and our boys have definitely got that,” David told KidSport. "They've been saying their please and thank-yous since they were two or three years old. They're very polite boys. That's one of the first questions that we ask when we go for meetings at school is about their manners and it's one of the first things their teachers say – that they've got impeccable manners."