Blac Chyna and Tyga blasted for making guests sign NDA on King Cairo's baptism

Blac Chyna and Tyga made guests sign an NDA to attend their son King Cairo's baptism ceremony

Blac Chyna and Tyga have made headlines with their unusual request for guests attending their 11-year-old son King Cairo's baptism. Fans are shocked and sharing their two cents on the matter.

According to recent reports, friends and family were required to sign a $500,000 non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in order to attend the event.

The NDA stated that guests were not allowed to take pictures or post anything on social media about the baptism. Additionally, the couple reserved the right to inspect and confiscate any devices brought to the occasion, such as cellphones and tablets.

The legal filing also included a provision that prohibited any "disparaging statements oral or written" about Tyga. Guests who violated these rules would be subject to a large fee.

The news of this NDA quickly spread, and fans took to social media to criticize the couple for the extreme requirement.

“What the heck went down there for there to be a NDA,” one person expressed their shock .

“I wouldn’t even go,” wrote another, while a third added, “I wonder what else went on…”

A fourth penned, “They know they going be broke.”