Jennifer Aniston shocked to discover Matthew Perry was ‘tormented’ before his death

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were “shocked” to discover that Matthew Perry was “tormented” before his death.



Few days after the Murder Mystery star insisted that her Friends co-star was “happy” and “healthy” before his death, his toxicology report revealed the hard truth.

According to it, Perry died because of “the acute effects of ketamine,” with coronary artery disease and the influences of the opioid-like substance buprenorphine also playing a role in the cause of death.

To note, buprenorphine helps with opioid addiction, but the late actor had way too much ketamine in his system, which is an experimental treatment for anxiety.

A tipster told In Touch Weekly that Friends cast was upset after the report was made public as it suggests that Perry using the drug recreationally despite claiming to be sober.

The source told the publication that it was “painful” for Aniston and the other cast to “know he was so tormented,” adding, “It’s difficult to process.”

In an interview with Variety, Aniston said she was in touch with Perry on the day of his shocking demise.

"I was literally texting with him that morning," she said. "Funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

"I want people to know he was really healthy and getting healthy,” she added. "He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one.”

“I miss him dearly,” Aniston continued. “We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."