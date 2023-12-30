Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift once had a lengthy rant about the singer and her mother Andrea

Emails from Taylor Swift's father Scott venting about his family have drawn ire from the singer's fans. In correspondence that became public as part of an ongoing lawsuit, Scott appeared to resent not getting credit for Swift's success and took potshots at her mother Andrea.

In a 2005 email within court documents seen by The Mirror, he vented: "Who gets to go to New York, New England and every cool appearance? Not dad. Can't fix hair. Dad talks too much. Who pays for trips to New York? Dad. I am going to do anything that I think is appropriate to do to advance Taylor's career." Plus, in an apparent "dig" at Taylor's mum Andrea, he added: "Finally, if you want to get rid of me, please forward this to Andrea."

Elsewhere in the email, Scott purportedly penned that only he could aid Taylor's success and boasted of selling merchandise: "Bear with me, I need to vent. I know one thing. No-one is going to aid you and Taylor in becoming successful more than I will. I am your banker and I am you and Taylor's biggest fans. I will sell a s*** load of t-shirts."

The emails emerged in a suit from Taylor's former manager Daniel Dymtrow, who claims the Swifts owed him payment and backing after helping launch her career when she was 13. Dymtrow allegedly received under $10,000 for over two years of work providing connections.

Fans on site X slammed Scott's bizarre rant, with some calling his apparent jealousy toward his accomplished daughter and digs at her mother outrageous.

One fan wrote: "So this is just him feeling sorry for himself and thinking if it wasn't for HIM Taylor wouldn't be famous?!? He is throwing a hissy fit because he isn't getting credit for her talent and he paid for things And watched his other child. You know things parents should do?!?"

Another agreed: "I can't believe a father could resent his wife and a child that much. Scott Swift, when I see you."