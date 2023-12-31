'Netflix's' 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Year's

Check out the list of 20 'Netflix' best original series to get hooked on your screens this New Year's Eve

Photo: 20 binge-worthy 'Netflix' original series to watch on New Year's Eve

With 2023 wrapping up, here is a list of some of the world's favorite Netflix series to binge-watch this New Year's Eve.

1. Stranger Things

The Dungeons and Dragons-obsessed kids in the once-peaceful town of Hawkins, Indiana invite fans to fight new villains and demons with the help of Eleven's psychokinetic abilities.

2. Bridgerton

Set in the Regency Era of England, the most-watched English series on Netflix features the siblings of the Bridgerton family trying to find their true soul-mates.

3. Wednesday

Wednesday Addams, the fictional character created by Charles Addams, unravels new mysteries at Nevermore Academy as she attempts to master her psychic abilities, inherited from her mother.

4. You

The creepy yet charming Joe Goldberg is all set to give stalking lessons in his attempts to find one true love in the Netflix hit series You.

5. The Umbrella Academy

Reunited by their father’s death, the dysfunctional siblings of The Umbrella Academy join hands to save humanity from the fast-approaching apocalypse.

6. Emily in Paris

Join Emily Cooper, is a happy-go-lucky marketer from America, who navigates through the ups and downs of a new life in the ‘city of love’ Paris.

7. Euphoria

The coming-of-age drama Euphoria features a group of high schoolers while they struggle with their romantic pursuits, substance abuse, and enigmatic identities.

8. Elite

Troubles begin at a Spanish top-notch high school when the Elite students are joined by three working-class teenagers.

9. The Crown

The historical Netflix drama The Crown sheds light on the Queen’s trials and tribulations in order to keep the monarchy together.

10. Virgin River

Virgin River is a Netflix series based on the romance novels by Robyn Carr.

It revolves around the life of Melinda Monroe who moves from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California with the hope of escaping her troubled past.

11. The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, embraces his destiny when he finds that humans can become more wicked than witches and monsters.

12. Dark

Set against the backdrop of a small German town, the thriller show Dark entails big mysteries linked to the town’s troubled history.

13. Inventing Anna

Vivian Kent, a journalist, comes across new truths while investing the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary Instagram heiress who scammed New York elites with her captivating personality.

14. Sex Education

Chris Otis, a socially awkward high-schooler, decides to keep up with his reputation among the cool high school students, by setting up a hidden s** therapy clinic with Maeve Wiley.

15. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad showcases the story of a middle-class chemistry teacher, Walter White who is diagnosed with Stage III cancer. After his medical prognosis, White embarks on a new journey to become a kingpin of the drug trade.

16. 1889

1889 is a Netflix thriller in which the passengers of an immigrant ship face a mind-bending change of events during their voyage.

17. Money Heist

The riveting crime series Money Heist traces two mega heists prepared by the Professor along with eight professional criminals.

18. All of Us Are Dead

A group of trapped teenage students must fight for their lives after a zombie virus outbreak in their school’s science laboratory.

19. 13 Reasons Why

Based on the now-banned novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why details the tragic story of Hannah Baker who committed suicide.

20. Daredevil

The Netflix series Daredevil depicts Matt Murdock as a lawyer and a superhero battling against injustice.