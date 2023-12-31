 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

'Netflix's' 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Year's

Check out the list of 20 'Netflix' best original series to get hooked on your screens this New Year's Eve

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Photo: 20 binge-worthy Netflix original series to watch on New Years Eve
Photo: 20 binge-worthy 'Netflix' original series to watch on New Year's Eve

With 2023 wrapping up, here is a list of some of the world's favorite Netflix series to binge-watch this New Year's Eve. 

1. Stranger Things

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

The Dungeons and Dragons-obsessed kids in the once-peaceful town of Hawkins, Indiana invite fans to fight new villains and demons with the help of Eleven's psychokinetic abilities.

2. Bridgerton

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Set in the Regency Era of England, the most-watched English series on Netflix features the siblings of the Bridgerton family trying to find their true soul-mates.

3. Wednesday

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Wednesday Addams, the fictional character created by Charles Addams, unravels new mysteries at Nevermore Academy as she attempts to master her psychic abilities, inherited from her mother.

4. You

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

The creepy yet charming Joe Goldberg is all set to give stalking lessons in his attempts to find one true love in the Netflix hit series You.

5. The Umbrella Academy

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Reunited by their father’s death, the dysfunctional siblings of The Umbrella Academy join hands to save humanity from the fast-approaching apocalypse.

6. Emily in Paris

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Join Emily Cooper, is a happy-go-lucky marketer from America, who navigates through the ups and downs of a new life in the ‘city of love’ Paris.

7. Euphoria

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

The coming-of-age drama Euphoria features a group of high schoolers while they struggle with their romantic pursuits, substance abuse, and enigmatic identities.

8. Elite

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Troubles begin at a Spanish top-notch high school when the Elite students are joined by three working-class teenagers.

9. The Crown

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

The historical Netflix drama The Crown sheds light on the Queen’s trials and tribulations in order to keep the monarchy together.

10. Virgin River

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Virgin River is a Netflix series based on the romance novels by Robyn Carr.

It revolves around the life of Melinda Monroe who moves from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California with the hope of escaping her troubled past.

11. The Witcher

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, embraces his destiny when he finds that humans can become more wicked than witches and monsters.

12. Dark

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Set against the backdrop of a small German town, the thriller show Dark entails big mysteries linked to the town’s troubled history.

13. Inventing Anna

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Vivian Kent, a journalist, comes across new truths while investing the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary Instagram heiress who scammed New York elites with her captivating personality.

14. Sex Education

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Chris Otis, a socially awkward high-schooler, decides to keep up with his reputation among the cool high school students, by setting up a hidden s** therapy clinic with Maeve Wiley.

15. Breaking Bad

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Breaking Bad showcases the story of a middle-class chemistry teacher, Walter White who is diagnosed with Stage III cancer. After his medical prognosis, White embarks on a new journey to become a kingpin of the drug trade.

16. 1889

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

1889 is a Netflix thriller in which the passengers of an immigrant ship face a mind-bending change of events during their voyage.

17. Money Heist

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

The riveting crime series Money Heist traces two mega heists prepared by the Professor along with eight professional criminals.

18. All of Us Are Dead

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

A group of trapped teenage students must fight for their lives after a zombie virus outbreak in their school’s science laboratory.

19. 13 Reasons Why

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

Based on the now-banned novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why details the tragic story of Hannah Baker who committed suicide.

20. Daredevil

Netflixs 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Years

The Netflix series Daredevil depicts Matt Murdock as a lawyer and a superhero battling against injustice. 

