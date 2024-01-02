 
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover

Report suggests Amy Robach is nervous she might get replaced by T.J. Holmes

Insecurities appear to crawl into the budding relationship of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as the former reportedly started to get anxious about other women who might snatch him from her.

Insiders pointed to the blonde reporter's possessive display toward her partner at the recent wedding of their friend Today producer Jennifer Long in New York City.

"Amy says T.J.'s a sexy, gorgeous man, and she's keeping on the lookout for women who might want to snatch him away," a bird chirped.

"It's not like she doesn't trust him, although word around GMA is Amy wasn't his first office fling," the tipster tattled.

Noting, "It's other women she doesn't trust — or so she likes to make out, because Amy 's also jealous of anybody who takes his attention away from her!"

Despite being with T.J. around the clock, Amy is still reportedly nervous as she checks the former's phone to soothe her anxieties.

"Plus, Amy checks his cell phone!" a mole squealed to RadarOnline. "She literally smothers him, but he doesn't seem to mind — not yet."

In November, Amy and T.J.'s relationship came to the world's notice after the pair was snapped getting cozy on a trip.

