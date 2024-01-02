 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian spends New Year's Eve cheering on Travis Barker

In November 2023, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their first baby boy

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian spends New Years Eve cheering on Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian spends New Year's Eve cheering on Travis Barker

Travis Barker closed off 2023 with an adrenaline rush alongside Kourtney Kardashian.

On New Year’s Eve, the Blink-182 drummer ran a half marathon at Santa Monica, organised by High Tide Runs.

On the other hand, his celebrity wife Kourtney Kardashian was photographed cheering on Travis from the sidelines and shared a number of pictures from the marathon's finish line at Santa Monica State Beach.

She also reshared Travis’ Instagram picture, adding a red heart and a bicep emoji.

“Ending 2023 with a bang,” the musician wrote on the recent snap while proudly showing off his medal.

Additionally, Travis posted a few more pictures from the trip on his Instagram stories, flaunting that he covered 13.14 miles in 2 hours, 8 minutes.

Later on in the evening, the pair continued the celebrations as the Poosh founder shared a selfie of herself wearing 3D NYE glasses and wrote: “A perfect cozy New Year’s Eve in pajamas.”

Kourtney and Travis entered 2024 with their first child Rocky "Thirteen" Barker who was born on November 1, 2023.

'Coco' star Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90
'Coco' star Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90
Queen Margrethe makes first public appearance after announcing surprise abdication video
Queen Margrethe makes first public appearance after announcing surprise abdication
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome New Year with dance?
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome New Year with dance?
Emma Stone gushes over 'incredible' Taylor Swift
Emma Stone gushes over 'incredible' Taylor Swift
Sam Neill reveals why 'Jurassic Park' almost got shut down video
Sam Neill reveals why 'Jurassic Park' almost got shut down
Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad' video
Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad'