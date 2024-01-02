Kourtney Kardashian spends New Year's Eve cheering on Travis Barker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Travis Barker closed off 2023 with an adrenaline rush alongside Kourtney Kardashian.
On New Year’s Eve, the Blink-182 drummer ran a half marathon at Santa Monica, organised by High Tide Runs.
On the other hand, his celebrity wife Kourtney Kardashian was photographed cheering on Travis from the sidelines and shared a number of pictures from the marathon's finish line at Santa Monica State Beach.
She also reshared Travis’ Instagram picture, adding a red heart and a bicep emoji.
“Ending 2023 with a bang,” the musician wrote on the recent snap while proudly showing off his medal.
Additionally, Travis posted a few more pictures from the trip on his Instagram stories, flaunting that he covered 13.14 miles in 2 hours, 8 minutes.
Later on in the evening, the pair continued the celebrations as the Poosh founder shared a selfie of herself wearing 3D NYE glasses and wrote: “A perfect cozy New Year’s Eve in pajamas.”
Kourtney and Travis entered 2024 with their first child Rocky "Thirteen" Barker who was born on November 1, 2023.