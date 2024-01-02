Ana Ofelia Murguía played the role of Mama Coco in the Oscar-winning movie

'Coco' star Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90

Ana Ofelia Murguía passed away at the age of 90 on December 31.

The Mexican actress was famous for portraying Mama Coco in Disney's animated film Coco which also won two Oscars in 2018 for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature.

Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature announced the news on Monday.

With deep sadness we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx del #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and warm hugs to his family and friends,” they penned on X.

Ana, who was born in Mexico in 1933, spent almost 40 years working in film and television during the prime of Mexican filmmaking. She received the Golden Ariel lifetime achievement award in 2011.

In 1979, 1986, and 1996, she was also awarded best supporting actress at the Ariel Awards.

The Queen of the Night (1994) and Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead (1995) were among her famous motion pictures.