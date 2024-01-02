 
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for making King Charles’ reign incredibly sad

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for turning King Charles into something incredibly sad.

Revelations about the state of King Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry’s children has just been brought to light by royal commentator Michael Cole.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with GB News.

During the conversation Mr Cole accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of making Archie and Lilibet “very sad.”

Read More: Harry and Meghan turn down Dukes invitation to avoid facing royals 

The expert also went as far as to add, “When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren'.”

“Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren,” the expert added while dropping this bombshell.

According to Mr Cole, “He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs.”

