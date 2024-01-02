Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have snubbed the Duke of Westminster to avoid awkward meeting with royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have snubbed the Duke of Westminster to avoid awkward meeting with royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have snubbed their billionaire friend Hugh Grosvenor by declining his wedding invitation in June. Hugh, known as the Duke of Westminster, is worth $11.8 billion.

While initial reports claimed the Sussexes weren't invited, it's since emerged they did receive a notice but told Hugh it would be "too awkward" to attend. Many of Harry's family members like King Charles, William, and Prince George are expected to witness Hugh's big day.

A source revealed: "Harry actually got a 'save the date' card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood."

With the wedding certain to include senior royals, the couple may have wanted to avoid potential tension.

Their decision also comes as Meghan is rumored to be planning an acting comeback after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Astrologer Susan Miller said Meghan "craves" returning to Hollywood.

Astrologer Susan Miller said: "Meghan wants to go back to acting ... I don’t think the [Netflix] business plan of creating movies is the way it's going to go. I think she will go back to work."

In recent months, Harry and Meghan appear focused on building their non-profit foundation and establishing independence from the royal institution.

Meghan also told an audience in November about exciting projects in the works under their Netflix deal.