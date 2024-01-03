 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle wanted to be Queen despite 'Kate Middleton popularity'

Meghan Markle wanted to become the next Queen after marrying Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Meghan Markle wanted to be Queen despite Kate Middleton popularity
Meghan Markle wanted to be Queen despite 'Kate Middleton popularity'

Meghan Markle seemingly wanted to turn things around in the Riyal Family after she married Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex secretly wanted to be the next Queen in a competition with Kate Middleton.

Sharing serials of the news, author Tom Bower said: “There’s only one way and that’s the royal way.”

Speaking to Closer, Mr Bower claimed: “Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular - everything that Meghan wanted.

“Meghan wants to be the Queen - and she doesn’t want to be five in the succession [with Harry].”

He then.. noted: “Meghan could never trump Kate - absolutely not at all.

“Everything she tries undermines her status and instead of going back to the privacy she said she needed - and why she had to leave Britain - every time she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more. She just cannot win.”

Kate Middleton 'shopping name' unveiled to avoid public attention
Kate Middleton 'shopping name' unveiled to avoid public attention
Kanye West, Bianca Censori prove expert predictions wrong?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori prove expert predictions wrong?
‘Slow Horses' lives up to see season five on Apple TV+
‘Slow Horses' lives up to see season five on Apple TV+
Prince Harry to get 'restless' as he 'longs' for another 'fresh start' in 2024
Prince Harry to get 'restless' as he 'longs' for another 'fresh start' in 2024
King Charles 'doing very well' as he maintains 'dignity' as monarch
King Charles 'doing very well' as he maintains 'dignity' as monarch
Princess Diana got 'satisfaction' out of teasing Prince Harry, William
Princess Diana got 'satisfaction' out of teasing Prince Harry, William
Snoop Dogg lands NBC 2024 Paris Olympics reporting gig
Snoop Dogg lands NBC 2024 Paris Olympics reporting gig
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes give relationship update: 'We're being patient'
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes give relationship update: 'We're being patient'
Meghan Markle's values ‘simply haven't' delivered
Meghan Markle's values ‘simply haven't' delivered
Sophie Turner gives shout-out to her girlfriends after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner gives shout-out to her girlfriends after Joe Jonas split
Kim Kardashian prioritizes her brands over kids: ‘They are used to it!'
Kim Kardashian prioritizes her brands over kids: ‘They are used to it!'
Sam Smith says goodbye to their partner with 2023
Sam Smith says goodbye to their partner with 2023