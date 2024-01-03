Meghan Markle wanted to become the next Queen after marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle wanted to be Queen despite 'Kate Middleton popularity'

Meghan Markle seemingly wanted to turn things around in the Riyal Family after she married Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex secretly wanted to be the next Queen in a competition with Kate Middleton.

Sharing serials of the news, author Tom Bower said: “There’s only one way and that’s the royal way.”

Speaking to Closer, Mr Bower claimed: “Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular - everything that Meghan wanted.

“Meghan wants to be the Queen - and she doesn’t want to be five in the succession [with Harry].”

He then.. noted: “Meghan could never trump Kate - absolutely not at all.

“Everything she tries undermines her status and instead of going back to the privacy she said she needed - and why she had to leave Britain - every time she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more. She just cannot win.”