Kanye West is currently staying at his favorite five-star hotel Four Seasons, in Miami

Kanye West 'exhausts' Miami hotel's staff

Kanye West’s favorite luxe hotel in Miami has reportedly had it with him.

According to Page Six, the Canadian rapper overstayed his welcome at hotel Four Seasons as he has made himself at home at the venue’s Surf Club resort and even built a recording studio there.

Despite the hotel’s location being outside of the South Beach neighborhood, which is well known for parties, the security staff is pretty annoyed by Kanye's late night visitors.

The report comes after Kanye recently performed during the Art Basel festival and the hotel had around 15 SUVs causing a commotion till 5 in the morning.

Read More: Kanye West draws backlash for explicit photos of Bianca Censori

The hospitality personnel isn’t the only one irked by the I Wonder hitmaker who also upset his followers recently by posting explicit pictures of wife Bianca Censori.

He took to his Instagram account of 18.4 million followers and posted three pictures of the Australian architect, with one of them captioned: “No pants this year.”

Kanye's followers slammed him for the choice of images he posted and reminded him that his kids might see this: “Bro your kids are on this app,” wrote one user.

Another follower penned: “Your daughter is going to see this s***. Way to set an example. Great dad right here.”