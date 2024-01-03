'Marvel' actor Chris Hemsworth reveals big truth about New Year resolution

Chris Hemsworth warns fans who follow a common New Year practice that they will get 'discouraged' soon

Chris Hemsworth explains the reason why he does not follow a common New Year practice.



The Hollywood’s heartthrob recently shared an Instagram video in which he detailed why setting New Year resolutions is not “sustainable.”

“Happy New Year everyone. As I sit here starting 2024 with my family and friends, it really got me thinking about the ‘New Year, New Me’ mentality that makes the rounds on social media and in the world,” the Thor actor began.

“I have some thoughts. We as a society have to start working on our goals in progression and never in absolutes, “ he continued and added, “Flipping a switch in yourself when the calendar changes is never going to be a sustainable way to achieve your goals – its’ just a quick way to get discouraged.”

The 40-year-old star then motivated his fans and showed them the “way to move forward” by urging them to “ make easy lifestyle changes” rather than setting unrealistic New Year goals.

He also addressed, “For me, it’s with my Centr Plan. I’m going to put more breathwork into my workouts, more meditations, better sleep practices and finally more functional movements into my exercises. Doing lifestyle changes in small steps will help all of us live our best life in 2024.”

“New Year, new me starts by taking one step forward and I’ll be right there with you all year. Happy New Year’s everyone. Lots of love,” the actor concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Centr is an exercise application recently launched by the health enthusiast.