Thursday, January 04, 2024
Keke Palmer smiles through court battle with ex Darius Jackson

Actress Keke Palmer is welcoming 2024 as her court battle with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson heats up.

Palmer wished followers a happy new year with an Instagram video this week beaming and holding a stingray in ocean water.

“I have never been so happy in my life!!” she gushed. “Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer.”

She added: “Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!”

Her upbeat post comes amid legal drama, with Palmer granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson in November.

She alleged physical violence throughout their relationship in court documents, including destruction of property and threats with a gun. Palmer cited still images showing Jackson attacking her.

“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands and then ran out of the house,” the Hustlers star claimed in her court filing.

Last month, Jackson filed his own restraining order claiming Palmer was the aggressor and subjecting him to physical and verbal abuse. He accused her of choking and punching him on two occasions.

