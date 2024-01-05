Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not involved in public display of affection

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle love has 'evolved', does not need 'PDA'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have toned down the structure of their romance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer interested in PDA as the couple want to showcase different sides of their relationship.

Body language expert Darren Stanton tells Hello! for Betfair Bingo: "Harry and Meghan's relationship has evolved.

He adds: “When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years.

“When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate,” he continued.

Mr Stanton noted: "I feel that they have toned it down a bit in recent times. I have seen their engaged eye contact has decreased and they aren't as tactile with one another.

"While they do love each other and they will do anything to support one another, we tend not to see them being as openly passionate.

“Despite this, the pair clearly have huge levels of respect for each other, and are there for each other through everything,” concluded Mr Stanton.