Friday, January 05, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Police issue statement about Prince Andrew after fresh allegations

Anti-monarchy group Republic has urged King Charles to break silence after fresh allegations surfaced against Prince Andrew

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement after Prince Andrew was reported to them about the release of US court documents alleging sexual abuse, which the Prince of York has always denied.

This was confirmed by royal expert Cameron Walker on his X, formerly Twitter handle on Friday.

The royal expert shared the police statement which reads: "We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.

“As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”

The police statement further says, “No investigation has been launched."

The police released the statement after Prince Andrew was reported to them by the anti-monarchy group Republic after fresh allegations against him surfaced.

Earlier, the Republic claimed, “BREAKING NEWS: We've just reported Andrew to the police.

“With the release of the Epstein court documents, new details of sexual assault and rape allegations against Andrew have been revealed. It's time for the Met Police to act.”

