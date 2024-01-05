Graham Smith said, King Charles and the government should be responding to Prince Andrew scandal and answering questions

Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal

Anti-monarchy group Republic has urged King Charles to break silence after fresh allegations surfaced against his brother Prince Andrew.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Republic CEO Graham Smith shared BBC report titled: “Prince Andrew faces allegations from unsealed US court documents about Jeffrey Epstein.”

Also Read: Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims

The report claims Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and as such Buckingham Palace does not comment on his behalf.

Reacting to it, Smith claimed, “He’s still part of the family and Charles helped pay off his accuser to the tune of £12m.”

He further said, “As Republic has said earlier today, Charles and the government should be responding to the Andrew scandal and answering questions.”

Earlier, the Republic claimed, “BREAKING NEWS: We've just reported Andrew to the police.

“With the release of the Epstein court documents, new details of sexual assault and rape allegations against Andrew have been revealed. It's time for the Met Police to act.”