 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal

Graham Smith said, King Charles and the government should be responding to Prince Andrew scandal and answering questions

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal
Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal

Anti-monarchy group Republic has urged King Charles to break silence after fresh allegations surfaced against his brother Prince Andrew.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Republic CEO Graham Smith shared BBC report titled: “Prince Andrew faces allegations from unsealed US court documents about Jeffrey Epstein.”

Also Read: Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims

The report claims Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and as such Buckingham Palace does not comment on his behalf.

Reacting to it, Smith claimed, “He’s still part of the family and Charles helped pay off his accuser to the tune of £12m.”

He further said, “As Republic has said earlier today, Charles and the government should be responding to the Andrew scandal and answering questions.”

Earlier, the Republic claimed, “BREAKING NEWS: We've just reported Andrew to the police.

“With the release of the Epstein court documents, new details of sexual assault and rape allegations against Andrew have been revealed. It's time for the Met Police to act.”

Christina Aguilera announces sad news amid Las Vegas residency
Christina Aguilera announces sad news amid Las Vegas residency
Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims video
Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims
Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'
Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'
Justin Timberlake once ‘traumatized' Mandy Moore
Justin Timberlake once ‘traumatized' Mandy Moore
Jacob Elordi reveals 'Saltburn' creator's first choice for Barry Keoghan's role video
Jacob Elordi reveals 'Saltburn' creator's first choice for Barry Keoghan's role
Kevin Hart feels ‘sad' after Katt Williams rips him apart
Kevin Hart feels ‘sad' after Katt Williams rips him apart
King Charles true feelings for Prince Andrew laid bare after fresh allegations
King Charles true feelings for Prince Andrew laid bare after fresh allegations
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara cuts ties with Brad Pitt? video
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara cuts ties with Brad Pitt?
Taylor Swift receives disappointing news related to Travis Kelce, fans react
Taylor Swift receives disappointing news related to Travis Kelce, fans react
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'goodwill' working, Meghan and Harry 'cannot compete'
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'goodwill' working, Meghan and Harry 'cannot compete'
Angelina Jolie's brother steps in after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie's brother steps in after Brad Pitt divorce
Meghan Markle remains 'pretty quiet' as she fails to land 'big fish'
Meghan Markle remains 'pretty quiet' as she fails to land 'big fish'