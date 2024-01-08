Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals

Kate Middleton finds it ‘irritating’ that her work is being compared with other members of Royal family

According to Daily Mail, Kate, the Princess of Wales, found it “irritating” when she was ripped over undertaking lower number of official duties last year.

An insider revealed that Kate felt it was unfair that nobody considered the fact that she is a mother of three children and has to balance her responsibilities of caring for them alongside her royal duties.

"What the court circular numbers don't show is the hours and hours she spends with the team designing the programmes you see in public,” the source said.

"Like her husband, she is deep in the reeds of the planning, something which isn't reflected in the number of engagements undertaken each year,” they added, “It's irritating."

Meanwhile, King Charles is said to be considering promoting Kate as Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.

While it is not official disclosed whether the news is correct or not, a royal expert claimed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would value a promotion.

According to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, "It is a wonderful idea if he does decide to do it.”

"This will be something she really would value because it is the premier order of chivalry,” the expert added.