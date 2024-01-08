 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Prince Andrew is set for a battle with brother King Charles over Royal Lodge

Prince William, Kate Middleton back King Charles to force Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge

Prince William and Kate Middleton would “welcome and support” King Charles decision that Prince Andrew must never be allowed to resume royal duties and should be forced out of Royal Lodge after fresh allegations.

The Daily Express quoted an insider claiming, “It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family. 

"They are in desperate need of a larger property to accommodate their household.”

“The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly.”

The fresh claims came after the Daily Mail reported that the Duke of York is set for a battle with brother King Charles after he vows to resist any attempt to kick him out of Royal Lodge.

The publication, citing sources close to Prince Andrew, reported that the Prince was going nowhere. “He has a cast iron lease.”

