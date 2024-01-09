Megyn Kelly says Taylor Swift should have laughed at Joy Koy’s Golden Globes joke after she displayed unamused reaction

Taylor Swift has 'zero sense of humour' amid Golden Globes joke

Taylor Swift seemingly did not enjoy the comedian Jo Koy’s joke about her NFL appearances at the 2024 Golden Globes. But, the host Megyn Kelly called out the pop icon for not laughing at the humorous jab.



Speaking about the matter, The Megyn Kelly Show podcast host said, "I actually thought he was spot on with the commentary.”

The pundit continued, “She did not appreciate it… Can’t she just like show that she's a good sport? ... I think she made the wrong move."

Her guest, columnist Maureen Callahan also agreed, adding "she has no sense of humour about herself."

"Come on, come on. You're at the Golden Globes. You're in a category because you really made over $150 million at the box office — no small feat posted COVID. You know, come on," she opined.

Noting, "This is what bothers people. You know, this roomful of multimillionaires who are the most privileged who cannot take a swipe?"



For those unversed, Taylor Swift visibly seemed frustrated after the 2024 Golden Globes host Jo took a cheeky dig at Taylor’s often appearance in her beau’s Travis Kelce games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" he asked. "At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."