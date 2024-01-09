A$AP Rocky recently pleaded not guilty over his two counts of firearm assault in Los Angeles court

A$AP Rocky 'can't wait' to spend family time with Rihanna after trial

A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty over the count of firearm assault on friend A$AP Relli.

On Monday, a Los Angeles judge continued with the proceedings after determining in November 2023 that they have enough evidence to stand trial for the allegations made in in August 2022 when Rocky entered a not guilty plea on two counts of assault with a firearm.

A picture of Relli's minor injuries from the prior hearing was on display in the courtroom. It revealed little areas of raw, bloodied flesh on the knuckles of his left index, middle, and ring fingers.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Reli filed a civil claim against the Praise The Lord rapper on August 10, 2022 for assault, violence, and mental distress which Rocky refuted on every account.

After the recent arraignment, defense attorney Joe Tacopina told reporters that Rocky is "cool as a cucumber" ahead of trial.

He added that Rocky, husband to Rihanna and father of her two sons Riot Rose and RZA, was "excited" to get the trial over with so he can "start enjoying with his family."



The 35-year-old rapper's next hearing is set for March 6.