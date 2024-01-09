Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck's ‘uncomfortable' expressions

Jennifer Lopez talks of her husband Ben Affleck’s viral boring and uncomfortable expressions during public outings

Jennifer Lopez finally addressed the questions surrounding her husband Ben Affleck’s “uncomfortable” expressions during their public appearances.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at 2024 Golden Globes, the Hollywood diva was asked why Affleck looks like he is bored or in an “uncomfortable” position while out with her.

JLo responded, "Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," before adding, "He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated.”

“I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for,” Lopez continued. “They don't pick up on my face!"

Gushing over her man, she said, "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."

"I love the movie. I think it was one of the best movies of the year. Happy for him and Matt [Damon] who are both nominated this year," she said.

She was then asked if her third marriage would last, to which she replied, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up.”

“When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."