 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck's ‘uncomfortable' expressions

Jennifer Lopez talks of her husband Ben Affleck’s viral boring and uncomfortable expressions during public outings

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez finally addressed the questions surrounding her husband Ben Affleck’s “uncomfortable” expressions during their public appearances.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at 2024 Golden Globes, the Hollywood diva was asked why Affleck looks like he is bored or in an “uncomfortable” position while out with her.

JLo responded, "Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," before adding, "He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated.”

“I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for,” Lopez continued. “They don't pick up on my face!"

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez garners support over ‘disrespectful' interview at Golden Globes

Gushing over her man, she said, "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."

"I love the movie. I think it was one of the best movies of the year. Happy for him and Matt [Damon] who are both nominated this year," she said.

She was then asked if her third marriage would last, to which she replied, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up.”

“When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get married soon?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get married soon?
Patrick J. Adams ‘ready' to reunite with Meghan Markle for ‘Suits' reboot
Patrick J. Adams ‘ready' to reunite with Meghan Markle for ‘Suits' reboot
King Charles feels ‘responsible' for Prince Andrew' and his actions video
King Charles feels ‘responsible' for Prince Andrew' and his actions
Prince Andrew reacts as King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton join hands on Royal Lodge video
Prince Andrew reacts as King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton join hands on Royal Lodge
Travis Barker's ex-wife slams him & the 'disgusting' Kardashians
Travis Barker's ex-wife slams him & the 'disgusting' Kardashians
King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday
King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday
Netflix CEO bursts into laughter as Jo Koy mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
Netflix CEO bursts into laughter as Jo Koy mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift 'stir drama' at Golden Globes?
Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift 'stir drama' at Golden Globes?
Prince Andrew ‘already in the gutter' and ‘can't go further from here
Prince Andrew ‘already in the gutter' and ‘can't go further from here
Jacob Elordi ready to take on a new uncanny role
Jacob Elordi ready to take on a new uncanny role
Jimmy Kimmel makes bold demand over Aaron Rodgers controversy video
Jimmy Kimmel makes bold demand over Aaron Rodgers controversy
Royal family releases complete programme for succession of throne as Queen Margrethe abdicates
Royal family releases complete programme for succession of throne as Queen Margrethe abdicates