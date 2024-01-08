Jennifer Lopez encounters awkward questions about her marriage to Ben Affleck at 2024 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez garners support over ‘disrespectful’ interview at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez garnered immense support online after she was asked “disrespectful” question about her marriage to Ben Affleck at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.



The Hollywood beauty was asked if her marriage to the Argo star would last as she made a ravishing appearance at the prestigious awards function.

"So how do you know your last wedding is it?" a reporter asked Lopez, to which she responded, "Because when they say, 'You know,' you know."

"And other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she added before saying that she always goes into a relationship with "the best of intentions.”

The reporter then asked JLo about Affleck’s feelings regarding his wife "play up" their marriage, with JLo replying, "I think he sees me as an artist.”

“And he knows that I'm going to express myself and he's my biggest fan and biggest supporter,” she continued.

Taking to X, fans expressed their disappointed over the awkward interview question with one writing, "This interview was so embarrassing and awkward - if I was J Lo I would have walked away.”

"The questioning here was so cringe," one asked while another added, "Disrespectful unprofessional interviewer."

"This interview crew is so awkward. Please find better interviewers,” one user commented.

Another fan hit out, writing, “Honestly i hope everyone stops sharing this guy’s interview. I cant imagine he would have asked that if ben was next to her.”

“Or if it was anyone else for that matter. Its always open season on her though. Still cant believe he really asked her that,” it added.