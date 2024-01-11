 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are losing their mark due to lack of acceptance

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in better position with more content
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly losing spotlight with lack of work from the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were poked fun at by comedian Jo Koy at the Golden Globes, are seemingly still relevant until they lose their popularity.

During the awards, Mr Koy said: "How great was Imelda Staunton in The Crown, wasn’t she amazing? Her portrayal of the Queen was so good Prince Harry called her and asked her for money," he said. Jo acknowledged the savage joke and continued: "Like I said, I didn't write all of these! That one wasn't mine! Prince Harry and Meghan will still be paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing - and that's just by Netflix!"

Speaking about the joke, PR expert Ryan Mcormick tells Mirror.co.uk: "The fact that Jo Koy felt compelled to bring them up means that in his eyes the ex-royals are still relevant."

Ryan added: "If Meghan and Harry are trying to establish themselves as an indomitable force in Hollywood, from a PR perspective they're putting on a clinic about how not to do it thus far. Tinseltown like most industries covets those who can provide prestige and monetary value.

"If the duo simply produced more content (TV shows or even revived their podcast) which either entertained or financially benefited others, they would be in a much better position today. Meghan and Harry don't even have to appear in content which is solely focused on them. They can be consultants for a number of media productions and even put up money to produce high profile films."

