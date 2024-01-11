Prince Harry's stature has fallen sensationally in the US

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for the sensational way his stature has fallen in the US

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for the way his stature fell since moving to the US with Meghan Markle.

All of this has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She began the conversation by referencing the past few years, and compared the two, in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “Today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not consummate movers and shakers or industry forces and they do not appear to have fully cracked the business or town they have tried to make their own.”

To make sure of this, “We only have to rewind a handful of years to that day in 2020 to see how spectacularly, how sensationally their stature has fallen.”

“In the days after the sonic boom of Megxit, it seemed like an inexorable certainty that the Sussexes were poised to become the brightest and highest paid stars on the planet.”

“Two Windsors junking the family business and freeing themselves from the clutches of an institution so hidebound they need a lengthy PowerPoint presentation to come to grips with the hashtag, hanging out their shingle?”

“This was unthinkable, absolutely wild stuff” she later chimed in to say before signing off.