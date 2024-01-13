Nicolas Cage makes major statement about Superman

Nicolas Cage says he will not return to Superman role after shelved project and 'The Flash' cameo

Many fans wanted Nicolas Cage to see him in the Superman role. But, the actor says he is in no mood to return to the DC hero despite well-known love for him.



In a chat with Deadline, National Treasure star said, "I don't think that's coming back in any way," adding, "And listen, I wasn't angry about the situation. I really wasn't."

The Oscar winner opened up about the shelved Kryptonite son's project featuring him, which was cancelled after being in pre-production for two years.

"I was just confused. I was mystified by what happened [in the first place], because [Tim Burton], one of the greatest directors in the world, had wanted to make the movie and already had kind of defined the way to make the best comic book based storyline with the Batman franchise with Michael Keaton."

He continued, "So I couldn't understand why that studio, who had such success with that fantastic, brilliant director, would pull the plug."

Nicolas previously suggested he did not like his The Flash cameo, saying, "When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider," he continued. "I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don't think it was [created by] AI."

He told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I know Tim [Burton] is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I'm fighting a spider. I didn't do any of that, so I don't know what happened there."