Glen Powell reveals that he has a new collaboration with Sydney Sweeney under the radar

Photo: Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell claims that he would star alongside Sydney Sweeney without a second thought.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, The Top Gun: Maverick actor made an interesting revelation about his co-star from the movie Anyone But You.

Speaking about the Netflix Euphoria's actress, Powell gushed, “She is an executive producer on this movie."

The Hollywood hunk went on to explain, "She has such an impressive sense of marketing, story, what is new and fresh and cool. She's an impressive person and what she does on-screen is electric.”

“I would work with her again in a heartbeat," he insisted after revealing that they were planning on another collaboration.

"Sydney and I have talked about that. I find that Sydney is one of the few people I have worked with who is so impressive in front of the camera and behind the camera,“ the actor remarked.

Earlier, the star spilled the beans about his off-screen chemistry with Sweeney, which reportedly garnered a lot of media attention for their film.

Powell stated, "I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this... Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry - I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?" he joked after which he resigned from the topic.

For those unversed, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell oozed sizzling chemistry in Netflix’s rom-com Anyone But You, which was released on 15th December, 2023.