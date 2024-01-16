Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'

Kim Kardashian pens sweet happy birthday note to daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian is making a heartfelt birthday wish to daughter Chicago on her sixth birthday.



“Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!” the post reads.

Alongside a photo of the pair from a party, the mother-of-four wrote, “I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you,” adding,” She’s so “smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you, especially your cousins!."

Under the post’s comments, Kourtney Kardashian dropped pink heart emojis to express her love for her niece.

