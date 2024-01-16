 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'

Kim Kardashian pens sweet happy birthday note to daughter Chicago

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicagos birthday: I love you
Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'

Kim Kardashian is making a heartfelt birthday wish to daughter Chicago on her sixth birthday.

“Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!” the post reads.

Alongside a photo of the pair from a party, the mother-of-four wrote, “I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you,” adding,” She’s so “smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you, especially your cousins!."

Under the post’s comments, Kourtney Kardashian dropped pink heart emojis to express her love for her niece.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list
Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards
New 'Star Wars' featuring Daisy Ridley aims to change universe
New 'Star Wars' featuring Daisy Ridley aims to change universe
Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'
Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'
King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'
King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan