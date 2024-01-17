Ryan Gosling reveals why his daughters haven't watched 'Barbie' yet

Ryan Gosling recently went viral for his reaction 'I'm Just Ken' winning Best Song at Critics Choice Awards

Ryan Gosling recently made an interesting revelation about his children watching Barbie.



Earlier this week, the 43 year-old actor’s reaction to I’m Just Ken winning Best Song at Critics Choice Awards went viral.

The musical number made waves in summer due to Ryan’s iconic performance in it.

Recently, the actor spoke to E!News at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and revealed that his daughters are yet to see the billion-dollar blockbuster.

“I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy,” he explained.

However, Ryan did allow them to visit Barbie land during filming, "They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number."

Ryan, who shares two daughters Esmerelda and Amada with wife Eva Mendes, has always been private about his family life and avoids sharing their pictures on social media.

However, the Lala Land actor admitted that his children's love for Barbie convinced him to take on the role.

“I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’ And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realized, ‘OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.’ And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too," Ryan explained.