Who will rule England if King Charles is in the hospital?

Thursday, January 18, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

The identity of who will take over the duties of the monarchy during King Charles’ upcoming hospitalization has been revealed

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Insight into the identity of King Charles’ regent has sparked a massive frenzy, in light of his upcoming procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Who Will Take Care of the Throne?

According to royal regulations, the first name in the running is Prince William, who is the heir apparent to the throne.

However, due to Kate Middleton’s hospitalization and the shift in childcare responsibilities, there is a chance that the mantle could be passed onto someone else.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton is currently recovering from an abdominal surgery, which has been deemed a noncancerous issue.

Buckingham Palace also claimed that the future Queen of England will be on bedrest for about 10-14 days in the hospital, and will not be returning to royal duties until Easter.

In light of that, a number of speculations have emerged, regarding who may be tasked with the upkeep of the monarchy.

Counsellors of State:

In the case that Prince William is swamped with childcare for Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, regents will be chosen from among the Counsellors of State and they include Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice, in order of Succession.

However, because Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer considered working royals, two others may take the helm, in a time of crisis and they include Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

For those unversed, their names were added to the Counselors of State back in 2022, when both princes' were demoted in the royal rung.

