Saturday, January 20, 2024
Taylor Swift's secret trait revealed by Travis Kelce's acquaintance

Patrick Mahomes’s dad dishes details about his first interaction with Taylor Swift

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Sr. reportedly found Taylor Swift “just like a normal person.”

Father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback recently spoke to the publication Starcade Media about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s budding romance.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. hailed the Eras Tour hitmaker by saying, “ She’s down to earth.”

Spilling the beans on his first interaction with Travis Kelce’s ‘Tay’, he said, “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her,” adding, “ and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the ‘Quarterback’ series.”

Mahomes also heaped praise for the Lover songstress’s ‘humbleness’ by saying, “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

For those unversed, Taylor Swift has reportedly formed a close bond with the entire Mahomes family due to her frequent visits to the Kansas City Chiefs games, as per the latest findings of Page Six.

Earlier in December 2023, Patrick Mahomes Jr. gushed over, her pal, Travis Kelce’s new girl by saying, “She's top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives, and she becomes that — Dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes."

"She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom. And she's part of the team," he disclosed to CBS Mornings before signing off.

