Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's son has never ‘had a vegetable'

Friday, January 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Chrissy Teigen opened up on her and John Legend's children’s eating habits in a recent interview.

Chrissy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday alongside co-star David Chang.

Kimmel asked her: “Are your kids good eaters?”

The 38-year-old author replied, “Well, my daughter and John are here, they’re in the first row,” as the camera turned John Legend, 45, and daughter Luna Simone, 7, in the audience.

“I always say, she goes to The Voice all the time and she sees daddy work but she’s never really come to see me so we snatched her up from school and she came to see this,” Teigen shared. “But Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables.”

She continued: “Miles has still not had a vegetable. He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”

The mom-of-four explained why Miles can be picky with his food, saying, “it’s the only thing they really have control over at that age so he uses it.”

Kimmel then quipped that children “seem to have control over every aspect, every minute of our lives.”

“I know,” replied Teigen, who shares Luna, Miles, Esti Maxine, 1, and Wren Alexander Stephens, 7 months, with husband John Legend. 

