Jason Momoa reportedly feels like he has not done anything in his career yet after announcing docuseries 'On the Roam'

Jason Momoa details his struggles with perfectionism: 'I'm not an A'

Jason Momoa reportedly feels that he has never been good enough at ‘one thing.’

The Game of Thrones alum recently had a conversation with the US publication Variety. In this interview, the Hollywood hunk weighed in on his newest docuseries, On the Roam.

Speaking of his nomadic adventures, Momoa revealed a rare realisation that he has “so much to do” in his career yet.

“I don’t really think I’ve done anything so far,” the 44-year-old star stated.

He then addressed that his engagements in the upcoming unscripted series are “what I’d be doing on my off days.”

“I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing,” the Aquaman actor added.

Later in the confessional, the acting sensation revealed that there was another journey he would certainly like to embark on, and that was acting in a couple of super hit flicks.

“I’ve just never been a part of movies that — none of my movies are going to the awards. I’m not really that guy,” he admitted.

The actor concluded this conversation by hopefully remarking, “So maybe one day it’d be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it’s a really, really good movie.”