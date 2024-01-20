Emily is Paris's main character struck with a major tragedy while she was vacationing with her boyfriend over the New Year's holiday

Photo: ‘Emily is Paris’ main character shares bad news ahead of season 4 release

Emily is Paris's main character Ashley Park was reportedly struck with a tragedy during her vacations.

As per the newest findings of Page Six, Ashley Park, who plays the protagonist’s best friend in the Netflix series, suffered a “critical septic shock” over the New Year’s holiday.

On Friday, the 32-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from her hospital bed.



She penned in a caption, “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

The recovering actress went on to heap praise for her series’s co-star and boyfriend, Paul Forman, for staying by her side through thick and thin.

The Mean Girls star gushed, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.”

She went on to say, “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.”

“I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say,” she professed.

For those unversed, septic shock is a fatal health condition that occurs when your body meets an infection, but later it causes an organ failure and extremely low blood pressure due to sepsis.