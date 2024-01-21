 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly sent messages of support to Kate Middleton and King Charles amid their health concerns.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who hare currently residing in California, have extended well wishes to the Royals across the pond.

A source tells Mirror.co.uk: “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Meanwhile, expert Dickie Arbiter lauds the step taken by the couple as he praises their instinct.

 “It’s good they’ve recognised his sister-in-law has gone in for what is obviously serious surgery and his father is going in to have surgery at 75. It’s the right thing to do to acknowledge it. I’m pleased for Catherine and the King. It’s unusual and unprecedented to have two senior royals in hospital at the same time. January is usually quiet on the royal front and it makes sense that both operations are done now, sooner rather than later. The Queen would always have wanted the relationship rebuilt but she wasn’t going to see it in her lifetime. There were too many other things going on.”

