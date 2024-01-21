Britney Spears says 'food' is my weakness on an Instagram post

Britney Spears reveals personal weakness on social media

Britney Spears is getting candid about her personal details as she revealed her weakness on the internet, admitting it is "food."



Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker brought up the topic of eating habits while posting a photo of a hot chocolate cup.

"Food is my weakness I will admit it !!!" the Grammy winner shared. "When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say 'sit still' or 'you are eating way too fast … please slow down'!!! I'm a passionate eater!!!"

She expresses fondness for hot chocolate and says she still enjoys "the same secret hot fudge Sunday from Wendy's." She added, "Around dinner I will go eat one for dinner!!!"

While remarking about her weight, she said, "I'm usually 135 on scale … that's my normal weight !!! Well that's good for me."

Noting, "I want to be 125 – 128 but I'm probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! D-MN !!!"

Similarly, Britney also credits her ex-husband Sam Asghari for having a good knowledge of a good diet.

"He knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy !!!" she penned.