Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma

Sarah Ferguson cancer diagnosis leaves royal experts shocked

Royal experts were shocked to hear that Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted, “What a shock to hear that Fergie, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma only six months after having a mastectomy.



“Let's hope she gets well again soon.”

Another royal expert Richard Eden took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Sarah and said, “Best wishes to Sarah, Duchess of York, who has revealed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.”

Earlier, Sarah’s spokesperson said, “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.



“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”