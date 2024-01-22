Prince Harry did not seem happy at Aviation Awards

Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'

Prince Harry is branded 'not happy' as he receives his Aviation Legend Award in California.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the award ceremony sans Meghan Markle, seemed worried amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's health ordeal.

Royal author Angela Levin criticised Harry's attendance, noting his sad situation: "It’s a very sad situation. Harry was once loved around the world and often named as the favourite royal, but now he’s very near the bottom.



He is lost, he doesn’t know what he wants and it was a very desperate move to accept a ridiculous gong like this. Harry looks foolish and it was a silly thing to do.

"He clearly wasn’t proud of himself because he crept in and out via the back door. There was no, ‘Here I am, amazing flying man Harry’. If you were happy you’d make a big entrance and exit. He hasn’t done that."