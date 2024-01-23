Shannen Doherty reflects on '90210' last days, where she acknowledged she was unprofessional due to marriage woes

Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set

Shannen Doherty is opening up about regret related her hit drama 90210, admitting she was not professional in her final days on the show's set due to her marriage woes.



Speaking about the matter on her podcast Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the 52-year-old invited costarJason Priestley from the teen series.

"I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to be on time for work," she recounted.

Noting, "And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be."

Her ex-husband Ashley Hamilton was allegedly falling prey to addiction, which the actress revealed sow discord in their relationship.

In the meantime, the showrunners axed Shannen's character, Brenda Walsh, due to constant disturbances on set in 1994.

Now, the Memphis native reflected on her behavior, wishing she had a conversation about her condition with the series' producers.

"It wasn't anybody's responsibility by mine, but I sort of wish I would have been sat down and sort of looked at and said, 'Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are willing to put up with it anymore,'" Shannen continued.

"And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can't bleed into work and you need to get your ---- together!"