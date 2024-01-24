Mark Ruffalo shares details on how a 'crazy' nightmare turned out be a life-threatening disease

Photo: 'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reveals his worst nightmare

Mark Ruffalo got candid about his worst nightmare.

The Poor Things hitmaker recently marked his presence on the latest episode of the podcast Smartless.

During this chat, the 56-year-old opened up about his diagnosis about a brain tumor.

Mark said during the conversation, “I had a brain tumor after the success of You Can Count on Me.”

He then revealed that the diagnosis of the disease started with a nightmare, which later turned out to be a reality.

The 13 Going on 30 actor stated, “I had one of those 4 a.m. calls and I woke up probably around 3 a.m. and I just had this crazy dream,” noting, “And it wasn’t like any other dream I’d ever had. It was just like, ‘You have a brain tumor.’"

“It wasn’t even a voice. It was just pure knowledge, ‘You have a brain tumor, and you have to deal with it immediately,’” he added.

He also disclosed that he went to the hospital that same morning and the neurologist found a golf-ball-sized mass behind his left ear.

The star continued, “And she says, ‘You have a mass behind your left ear the size of a golf ball. We don’t know what it is, we can’t tell until it’s biopsied.’”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Mark Ruffalo disclosed that he could not share his serious health condition with his wife because she was pregnant with their eldest child at that time, and “the baby was imminently coming.”